Jumbo population: Min’s reply evokes peals of laughter

The reply of Minister for Forests, Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Monday, evoked peals of laughter in the State Assembly.

CHENNAI: The reply of Minister for Forests, Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Monday, evoked peals of laughter in the State Assembly.During a discussion on the problems caused by elephants that enter human habitats near forest area, DMK MLA Y Prakash explained in detail, the issues faced by village people. In response, Sreenivasan gave a long reply on the measures taken to prevent the entry of elephants into villages by putting up solar powered fencing, steel wire rope fences and other barriers.

Intervening, Deputy Leader of Opposition, Durai Murugan said, “In the past, there was no problem of elephants moving to villages. Only during recent years, such problems have been occurring. “Why youth are going to foreign countries? Just in search of a job. Similarly, if elephants find their requirements within the forest, they won’t come out of it. At least, steps to provide drinking water to elephants should be made to avoid their entry into villages.”

Responding to the remarks, the Minister for Forests said, “The sole reason for the problem is the increase in the elephant population...really, I mean that! Already, the government has provided drinking water facilities in forests. I say again, during the recent years, the number of elephant calves has increased in the forest area. We all should work for reducing that.”

