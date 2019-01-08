Law min slams IAS body for choice of words in plea to CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four days after the IAS Officers’ Association submitted a petition to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, condemning the public statements of two state ministers criticising health secretary J Radhakrishan, TN Law minister C Ve Shanmugam on Monday slammed the association.

Shanmugam objected to certain words used in the association’s petition. In the petition, which was also forwarded to Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, IAS officers had asked the CM to rein in his ministers.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar backed Shanmugam, while addressing media in Chennai on Monday, and questioned the language used in the petition.

“The Indian constitution gives even a common man the right to question anyone who is at fault. Even if that person is a senior officer in the government, it is the democratic right of an individual to question his or her actions,” said Shanmugam while addressing the media in Chennai on Monday.

On December 31, Shanmugam had raised doubts regarding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death and had blamed Radhakrishnan for reportedly stating that the image of Indian doctors would be at stake globally if Jayalalithaa was taken abroad for treatment. Shanmugham said all those responsible for her death, must be taken into police custody under CrPc Section 174. Jayakumar, who supported his colleague’s comments, had said that those found guilty by the Arumugaswamy Commission probing Jayalalithaa’s death, must be investigated using ‘appropriate police techniques’.

Following this, the IAS officers’ association, represented by T V Somanathan, submitted a petition to the CM raising the body’s ‘serious concerns’ about the public criticism Radhakrishnan had received. They said it was up to the commission to examine the evidence presented before it and described the actions of the ministers as ‘grossly unfair’.

Upgrade Karaikudi to Corporation: Congress MLA

Chennai: Karaikudi should be upgraded to be a Corporation, said Congress MLA KR Ramasamy on Monday. “Karaikudi is one of the fast growing cities. It has been functioning as a municipality for a long time and has the capacity to upgrade as a corporation. Hence, the State government should take steps to upgrade the town as a corporation at the earliest,” he urged.