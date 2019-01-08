Home States Tamil Nadu

Lok Ayukta will be more powerful: Fisheries min

Earlier, Stalin had said the Lok Ayukta had no power at all to punish the accused and had been formed without teeth.

Published: 08th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The proposed Lok Ayukta will be more powerful in that it can take action against corruption, Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms D Jayakumar assured, replying to DMK president and Opposition of Leader MK Stalin in the Assembly on Monday.

Earlier, Stalin had said the Lok Ayukta had no power at all to punish the accused and had been formed without teeth. “And it would be a powerless body and it cannot prevent corruption in the public life,” he had commented.

The minister said, “The Union government enacted the Lokpal Bill in 2013, following which we have framed rules and regulations for the Lok Ayukta after going through the documents of the Lok Ayukta in all states.We have appointed a retired judge as a chairperson of the search committee though there is no rule specified for the purpose. The Lok Ayukta can take action against anyone found guilty under CrPC.”
The Lok Ayukta is an autonomous body and to protect identity of the complainants, inquiry will be conducted in camera, the Jayakumar said, adding that the rules for the TN body were more stringent than those in states such as Karnataka, Tripura. “We are also going to establish a website for the Lok Ayukta to ensure the transparency,” the minister said.

Stalin wants State declared as drought-hit

Chennai: The principal Opposition party, DMK, urged the government to take steps to declare the state as drought-hit. MK Stalin, DMK president and Leader of Opposition, said in the Assembly on Monday that the State had recorded lower rainfall during the monsoons than we expected. And the storage level in water bodies across the State is very low and there is a fear over how the State is going to tackle the drinking water shortage in the coming days. “Hence, the government should take steps to declare the state as drought-hit,” he said. Replying to him, SP Velumani, Minister for Rural Development, said, “Various steps have been taken by the state government to ensure the supply of drinking water to public.”

