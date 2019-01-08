Home States Tamil Nadu

Nakkheeran Gopal case: N Ram gets clean chit

Justice N Anand Venkatesan got the impression that Ram, chairman of the Hindu Group of publications, had ventured to make his submissions in a case in which he had no locus standi.

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has given a clean chit to The Hindu Group’s N Ram, who had appeared before a magistrate court and argued in support of Nakkheeran Gopal. Following Ram’s comments, the Magistrate had refused to remand the latter on a complaint lodged by the Tamil Nadu Governor’s office in connection with the Nirmala Devi case.

Justice N Anand Venkatesan got the impression that Ram, chairman of the Hindu Group of publications, had ventured to make his submissions in a case in which he had no locus standi. The judge had asked for a report from the Magistrate on the matter. In his report, the Magistrate stated that it was he who had asked Ram as to whether there were any previous instances where Section 124 of the IPC had been invoked against a media house for publishing an article. Ram had given his opinion on the same, only on being asked, and had stated that registration of such an FIR would directly affect and interfere with the freedom of the press.

“It is clear from the judgment of the Supreme Court that, with the prior permission of the court, the Magistrate can permit any person to speak in the court,” the judge said.

Hence, “this Court does not find anything wrong with the procedure adopted by the Magistrate and the submissions made by Ram in this case had not in any way affected the decision taken by him (Magistrate) since he (Ram) had not made any submissions on the merits of the case,” the judge said.

The Magistrate had, in fact, perfectly applied his mind and given scope for the police to collect further materials and for that purpose had received an undertaking from the petitioner to appear for interrogation as and when required, he added. Finding no ground to interfere with the Magistrate’s order, the judge dismissed the police department’s petition to quash the rejection order.

