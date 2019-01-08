Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, trans persons can avail senior citizen quota

In what comes as welcome respite in view of the age-old discrimination faced by transgender persons, the Indian Railways has now extended the senior citizen concession to them.

Published: 08th January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what comes as welcome respite in view of the age-old discrimination faced by transgender persons, the Indian Railways has now extended the senior citizen concession to them.According to the Railway Board order which was issued last week, transgender persons who are  of age 60 and above, are eligible for 40 per cent concession in ticket fare.

The move came in the wake of the repeated representations from the transgender community, which has been demanding for the railways to consider them for concession, said official railway sources.The minimum age limit for males is 60 and females is 58, to avail the senior citizen concession in ticket bookings. Men are eligible for 40 percent concession while women can avail 50 percent ticket concession in all classes of trains including Shatabdi and Rajdhani Express.

Citing the lack of a uniform policy by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Railway Board as an interim measure, has decided to provide the male senior citizen concession to transgender persons, said the board directive.

Acting on this, the Centre of Railway Information System (CRIS), an IT support wing of Indian railways which manages the IRCTC portal, has incorporated the changes in the website. The concession has been implemented with effect from January 1.

Official railway sources said like men and women, it is mandatory for transpersons to provide age proof to avail the concession.“In case transpersons do not have the valid identity card which shows their gender, any other identity proof which has their previous gender, male or female, will also be accepted. Since the minimum age for a senior transperson is 60, which is the same age limit for men, any proof with the age of 60 and above, is enough to avail this concession,” explained the official.

