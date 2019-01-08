Home States Tamil Nadu

Pvt college takeover period extended

The Assembly on Monday passed a bill amending the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976, to enable the State to takeover managements of private colleges for 17 years.

Published: 08th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Monday passed a bill amending the Tamil Nadu Private Colleges (Regulation) Act, 1976, to enable the State to takeover managements of private colleges for 17 years. The Act has, so far, allowed the government to take over a private college only for a maximum of 15 years. The amendment was given retrospective effect from December 18, 2017. Its stated objective was to legitimise the government’s takeover of Chikkaiaah Naicker College in Erode. The takeover period expired on December 18, 2017. So, the amendment empowers the government to extend the take-over until December 2019. Owing to hitches in the registration of the college’s trust, the government took over the management 16 years ago. The takeover period of 15 years ended on December 18, 2017.

Erode college

Owing to hitches in the registration of the trust of Chikkaiaah Naicker College in Erode, the State government took over the management 16 years ago

