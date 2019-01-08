Home States Tamil Nadu

Robbers hijack Kalyan Jewellers car with jewellery worth Rs 98 lakh

When the car reached Navakarai, a 10-member gang in two cars reportedly waylaid and surrounded the Kalyan Jewellers’ car.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of 10 highway robbers, who came in two cars, waylaid a private jewellery shop’s car on Cochin-Coimbatore bypass and hijacked it near KG Chavadi on the outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

On Monday morning, Kalyan Jewellers was transporting 3.107 kg gold jewellery and 200 grams of silver worth Rs 98.05 lakh from their Thrissur branch to Coimbatore in a car. The car was driven by R Arjun (22) and he was accompanied by S Wilferd (31).

When the car reached Navakarai, a 10-member gang in two cars reportedly waylaid and surrounded the Kalyan Jewellers’ car. They evicted Arjun and Wilfred from the car and drove off with the car. As the two drivers, Arjun and Wilfred were stranded on the Cochin bypass road, they took some time to get in touch with their firm, and later lodged a complaint with the KG Chavadi police.

It was found that one of the cars of the robbers initially rammed into the Kalyan Jewellers car. When Arjun and Wilfred stopped the vehicle to check for damages, the robbers surrounded them and hijacked the car. The car driver told the police that the two cars had been following them from Palakkad.

Police launched an official investigation into the case and were in the process of collecting CCTV footage from nearby petrol outlets and the interstate border check posts, which the three cars might have passed
before reaching Navakarai.

Coimbatore district police alerted the, Tirupur and the Nilgiris district police personnel. All the three district police have tightened vehicle checks on the district borders. KG Chavadi police registered a case. Sources in the rural police said that the hijacked car was driven towards Palakkad on the Cochin- Coimbatore bypass road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalyan Jewellers Robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp