Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 1,000 crore tech park to quench thirst for IT space

Knight Frank, a property consultant firm, has said that inadequate supply of office space is continuing to limit transactions in Chennai.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new Information Technology (IT) park is likely to be set up near the King’s Institute in Guindy with an investment of Rs 600-Rs 1,000 crore, according to official sources.The facility will be similar to the Olympia Techpark and will come up on six-and-a-half acres of land at the site where Exide Batteries once had its offices. Officials believe construction of the IT park can generate 12,000 jobs.

The new IT park will add 1.2 million square feet of office space to the city, at a time when there is a shortage of micro-market IT office space. It is learnt that the project is awaiting single window clearance from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under the Business Facilitation Act.
Sources indicated that the project, which has already attracted foreign investments, will have to be cleared by the Union Environment Ministry. The project will commence in 2021 and will cater to multiple IT sectors.

Earlier last week, the Ascendas-Singbridge Group also announced its plans to develop an IT park in the 12.20 acre land parcel it had acquired in the city.“The investment is coming at the right time. It is not only these two projects, many are being planned in the Poonamallee area as well,” says A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer,  Strategic Consulting, India & Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle. “With the Global Investors Meet around the corner, all these projects will be given priority and cleared if the site is clean and project good,” adds Shankar.

Knight Frank, a property consultant firm, has said that inadequate supply of office space is continuing to limit transactions in Chennai.

Office rentals have continued to increase in the city, with central business districts seeing an increase of Rs 65 to Rs 95 per square feet a month while in southern business districts they have increased by Rs 50 to Rs 76 per square feet a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trade Union strike affects services in Kerala
'Hansa' from Khichdi turns 52 today. Here are 5 performances of hers you can't miss!
Gallery
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
Trade unions across the nation are on a two-day nationwide strike commencing Tuesday to protest against the Narendra Modi-led government's anti-worker policies and unilateral labour reforms. IN PIC: CITU, AITUC workers stage protest during Bharath Bandh
United trade union's two-day strike begins across country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp