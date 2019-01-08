Rs 1,000 crore tech park to quench thirst for IT space

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new Information Technology (IT) park is likely to be set up near the King’s Institute in Guindy with an investment of Rs 600-Rs 1,000 crore, according to official sources.The facility will be similar to the Olympia Techpark and will come up on six-and-a-half acres of land at the site where Exide Batteries once had its offices. Officials believe construction of the IT park can generate 12,000 jobs.

The new IT park will add 1.2 million square feet of office space to the city, at a time when there is a shortage of micro-market IT office space. It is learnt that the project is awaiting single window clearance from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) under the Business Facilitation Act.

Sources indicated that the project, which has already attracted foreign investments, will have to be cleared by the Union Environment Ministry. The project will commence in 2021 and will cater to multiple IT sectors.

Earlier last week, the Ascendas-Singbridge Group also announced its plans to develop an IT park in the 12.20 acre land parcel it had acquired in the city.“The investment is coming at the right time. It is not only these two projects, many are being planned in the Poonamallee area as well,” says A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, India & Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle. “With the Global Investors Meet around the corner, all these projects will be given priority and cleared if the site is clean and project good,” adds Shankar.

Knight Frank, a property consultant firm, has said that inadequate supply of office space is continuing to limit transactions in Chennai.

Office rentals have continued to increase in the city, with central business districts seeing an increase of Rs 65 to Rs 95 per square feet a month while in southern business districts they have increased by Rs 50 to Rs 76 per square feet a month.