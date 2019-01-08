Supreme Court clears reopening of Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

Tamil Nadu government has been put on the back foot as the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that allowed the reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

While hearing the civil appeal filed by the State, a bench, comprising of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Navin Sinha, said the directions passed by the NGT "will continue to subsist and will be subject to the ultimate outcome of the appeal".

A notice was served upon Vedanta seeking a response on the government’s appeal against the tribunal's order. The NGT, in its December 15 judgement, directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pass fresh orders of renewal of

consent to operate (CTO) within three weeks, besides entitling Sterlite to the restoration of electricity for its operations.

The apex court on Tuesday also ordered a stay on the impugned order passed by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which had said that status quo would continue till January 21 and had ordered the State government to inform the court by then as to whether it intended to file an appeal against the green tribunal's verdict.

Speaking to Express, Sterlite CEO P Ramnath said that by virtue of the Supreme Court's order on Tuesday, the State government should allow the reopening of the Sterlite plant. "NGT's three-week deadline to issue renewal of CTO ended on January 5 and with Supreme Court also lifting Madras High Court's status quo order, the government is duty-bound to issue a renewal of CTO. We will approach the TNPCB immediately," he said.

TNPCB had rejected Sterlite's application for renewal of CTO and authorisation under Hazardous Waste Rules on January 2 after

the government filed the civil appeal before the Supreme Court. In its appeal, the State government had said, “the tribunal failed to

consider the data, documents and evidence furnished by the TNPCB to prove that Vedanta's Sterlite had irreversibly polluted the groundwater in and around Thoothukudi district. There is hardly any independent discussion on merit. There are no reasons but mere

conclusions in the impugned order." It added that the continued detrimental social and ecological impact of the Sterlite factory on the future of Thoothukudi no longer justified the running of the plant.

TNPCB chairman Shambhu Kallolikar told Express on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had not forced the NGT order upon the Tamil Nadu government. "TNPCB reserves the right to accept or reject Sterlite's application on merits. The NGT committee admitted Sterlite had committed 25 violations and the NGT order had a long list of compliance norms to be met by Sterlite. When we receive the application from Sterlite, we will ask them to comply with all the norms before processing it. The SC order is not a setback for us."

Activists of the Anti-Sterlite People's Movement said the 'delaying tactics' of the government were yielding no results. The only way out was to pass a special act for permanent closure of Sterlite in the ongoing Assembly session, they said.