Strong argument made against Sterlite: Activist

Issuing him a Leave India Notice, SP Murali Rambha sent him back for violating tourist visa norms.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The State government had put forth strong arguments before the Supreme Court against Sterlite Copper in the appeal against NGT order allowing the plant to resume operations, said social activist Nityanand Jeyaraman. Activists Fatima Babu and Thermal Raja also made efforts to intervene in the State government’s appeal against the NGT order through a caveat application, he added.

The activist came to Thoothukudi to appear before DSP Prakash for inquiry in connection with the recent visit of a US journalist to the district, on Monday. US journalist Mark Scialla (31) reportedly visited areas allegedly affected by the Sterlite Copper for an article, but on a tourist visa, on violation of norms.

Issuing him a Leave India Notice, SP Murali Rambha sent him back for violating tourist visa norms. However, before departure, Mark was interrogated, during which he revealed his sources and the people he contacted. They were Nityanand Jeyaram, Fatima Babu, Maria Regan, Prince Cardoza and Thermal Raja. Based on his information, DSP Prakash summoned all of them.

While Fatima Babu, Maria Regan, Prince Cardoza and Thermal Raja appeared for the inquiry last week, Jeyaraman appeared at the DSP office on Monday.

