Submit report in sealed cover: HC

The one-man committee of retired IAS officer TS Sridhar, constituted to address demands for implementation of the old pension scheme, had submitted its report to the Court in sealed cover.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench here directed the State government to produce a report submitted by the one-man commission headed by M A Siddique, IAS, on the pay anomalies that arose consequent to the implementation of Seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations to the Court in a sealed cover on Wednesday.

Pursuant to an interim order passed by the Court on December 10 directing the commission to consider and file report regarding payment of arrears to government employees, the officer submitted his report to the government on January 5.

When the same was brought to the notice of a division bench, comprising justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan, on Monday, the judges directed the government to produce a copy of the report to them in sealed cover on Wednesday. The case was adjourned to Friday for further hearing.

The directions came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Loganathan, a Madurai-based advocate, seeking a ban on the indefinite strike announced by the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation - Government Employees Organization (JACTTO-GEO).

The directions came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by S Loganathan, a Madurai-based advocate, seeking a ban on the indefinite strike announced by the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation - Government Employees Organization (JACTTO-GEO) for a charter of demands including implementation of old pension scheme and payment of arrears.

