Tamil Nadu declares additional local holiday on January 14 in view of Pongal

With January 13 being a Sunday, the Pongal holidays for students and Government officials may extend to five days this year.

Image of Pongal used for representational purpose only. (Express Photo | BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools, Colleges and Government officials in the State may gear up for long Pongal celebrations this year with the State Government, on Tuesday, declaring an additional local holiday on January 14 (Monday). January 15 to 17 are already Pongal holidays for the State.

The Government Order stated that the holiday has been declared in the interest of families who look to reach their hometowns in time for Pongal celebrations that begin on January 15.

Government offices and educational institutions will instead work on February 9 (Saturday) to compensate for the holiday, the statement added.

District Collectors have been asked to ensure that treasuries and sub-treasuries in all the districts operate with minimum staff since the local holiday has not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

