Tamil Nadu government won't allow Sterlite plant to be reopened: CM Palaniswami 

The Supreme Court's ruling on Sterlite earlier in the day reverberated in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday, with the Electricity Minister P Thangamani assuring the government would file a review petition if required when the opposition DMK threatened a walk-out on the issue.

Later, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami too assured that Sterlite's copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi would not be allowed to reopen.

The issue first came up during zero hour, when DMK members raised the SC order and demanded a clarification from the government. When Leader of Opposition and DMK president MK Stalin announced a walkout by his colleagues, Thangamani said the government would file a review petition if needed and would not allow the plant to be reopened. At this, the DMK members dropped the walk-out idea.

However, after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami completed his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Stalin said the CM had not given any concrete reply on taking a policy decision to shut the plant and therefore the DMK members would stage a walkout.

As the DMK members were walking out of the House, the CM clarified that the SC had only issued a notice to the Sterlite plant and had not given a final order on closure of the plant.

The State government would decide on its next course of legal action once it received the full details of the SC order, he said. Seeking to expose DMK on this issue, the CM gave a detailed account of how past DMK regimes had helped in establishing the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi and had acted in its favour.