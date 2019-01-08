Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's plastic ban: This Karur restaurant lets you use its lunch carriers for takeaway

Hotel Nalan is well-known among foodies and fishetarians in Karur, as it is the only place serving healthy Siddha food, using different cereals, millets and different varieties of spinach.

Published: 08th January 2019 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: While the week-old plastic ban in Tamil Nadu, leaving many restaurants in a quandary, some have just returned to old-school ways.

Take this Karur restaurant which, like others, has been encouraging customers to bring their own vessels for take-out. But what if you don't have your own vessels? Well Hotel Nalan, Karur, packs takeaway food in lunch carriers that customers can use with a small deposit. 

Since the plastic ban came into force on January 1, the hotel has urged customers to bring their own vessels for takeaway. For those who arrive without their own vessels, the hotel has started allowing the use of its own steel carriers.  

“We have put up a sign on our notice board and on the menu asking customers to bring their own vessels and containers for takeaway food. A few bring and a few don’t. So we have started providing carriers to those customers who come without a vessel for takeaway. To be on the safe side, we collect a small deposit for the carriers but only from the new customers. The move has been well-received,” said Dhanapal, the 65-year-old manager, who has run the hotel from the very beginning, 

The lunch takeaway is provided in two lunch carriers with the rice alone packed in banana leaves, he added.

