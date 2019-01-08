Tirunelveli Collector visits home of woman who donated only son's organs; Issues order granting her old age pension

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In a heartwarming gesture, Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Tuesday visited home of a woman, who had donated the organs of her 39-year-old son, her only child, at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) enabling the hospital to perform its first cadaver organ retrieval on January 6.

The Collector consoled G Saratha Devi at her home in Tana near Vikramasingapuram and assured the 61-year-old woman that she would start receiving old age pension from February. She issued the sanction order on the spot.

Saratha Devi's son G Palanikumar had met with an accident in Tana. After he was declared brain-dead by the doctors at TvMCH, Saratha Devi consented to donate his organs. Palanikumar’s heart, kidneys, liver, corneas and skin were harvested from his cadaver.

One of the kidneys and both corneas were transplanted to patients being treatment at TvMCH. Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai received the other kidney. Palanikumar's heart, liver and skin were sent to private hospitals in Chennai, Tirichy and Coimbatore respectively.