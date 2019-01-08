Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-day nationwide strike misses transport, hits banking in Tamil Nadu

One of the major demands put forth by the protesters is to include enactment of the Social Security Act and setting of a minimum wage of Rs 24,000 for unorganised transport workers. IN PIC: Banks in Chennai look deserted as Bank union members have joined the nation-wide strike (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 48-hour nationwide strike called for by the Central trade unions against the alleged anti-worker policies of the Modi-led Centre, failed to have an impact in Tamil Nadu, as far as the transport sector is concerned.

Government buses, autos and call taxis plied as usual in Chennai and other parts of the state on Tuesday.   

MTC officials said that over 98 percent of  buses in 33 depots operated as per schedule.

The strike was called for by Central trade unions, receiving support from organisations including the All India Trade Union Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

However, banking operations in the State were hit partially with a section of bank employees striking work to protest against the alleged anti labour policies of the Centre.

The All India Bank Employees’ Association(AIBEA) and Bank Employees' Federation of India (BEFI) had called for the two day strike to bring focus to their various demands.  

General secretary of AIBEA CH Venkatachalam said at least 45,000 employees of 55 banks across the state participated in the strike. However, there was some relief for people as banks like the State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank along with some private banks continued operations as usual.

"Banking services have definitely been affected since over 45,000 bank employees have stayed away from work today," said Venkatachalam.

Speaking about their demands Venkatachalam said the Centre must strengthen the public sector banks and halt privatisation of the public sector banks. He also opposed the merger of banks as it would neither be beneficial to the banks nor to the people.

He demanded that the Centre takes effective measures to create jobs for youth and sought strict enforcement of labour laws, social security cover for the workers. He also said that the Centre must implement minimum wages of not less that Rs 18,000 and assured pension for all workers.

