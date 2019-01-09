10 per cent quota for upper castes is against social justice: AIADMK

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vehemently opposing the Constitutional Amendment Bill passed in Parliament to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections belonging to general category in government jobs and education, the AIADMK on Tuesday said the move was against the social justice principle and against the will of the framers of the Constitution, who specified that reservation should be given, only based on ‘social criteria’ and not based on ‘economic criteria.’

Participating in the discussion on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai warned the NDA government, saying, “You are making an attempt which will fail before the Supreme Court. In this election year, it may be helpful to you. But the apex court will surely strike down this legislation later.” “Economic criterion of a man will change at any time.

So, it cannot be taken as a norm for providing reservation. On the other hand, casteism is permanent in this country. Besides, this economic criterion for reservation will breed corruption in getting bogus certificates showing lower income for availing the reservation benefits,” Thambidurai pointed out.

Giving a detailed account of how social justice movement grew in Tamil Nadu a century ago, Thambidurai said, “The 69 per cent reservation legislation of Tamil Nadu has not been given constitutional status still. It has been included only in the Ninth Schedule. So, first give that constitutional validity. The 50 per cent ceiling on reservation should be increased to 70 per cent to include all deprived communities. Only that kind of justice we will appreciate.”