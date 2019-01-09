Annual exam pattern re-introduced for class 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The School Education department, through a circular on January 4, decided to scrap the trimester pattern for class 9 and distribute just one book instead. This decision should be implemented in the academic year 2019-20 itself, the order said. This change will bring back the annual exam pattern, which was stopped seven years ago.

Class 9 students will no longer take their exams in the trimester pattern, in which each semester’s lessons were assessed in the term exam itself. By getting rid of the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, students will acquaint themselves with the annual exam model, subsequently preparing them for board exam pattern. However, students from class 1-8, will continue following trimester pattern.