‘Bigg Boss’ Shakthi Vasudevan booked for drunk driving

CHENNAI : Former Bigg Boss contestant Shakthi Vasudevan (35), was booked for drunk driving and later released. Police said, Shakthi, who was driving a luxury car at Elango Adigal Street at Choolaimedu, hit a car at around 3 pm. “A car which was passing by, ran amok and hit another parked car.

While the car fled without stopping, passers-by chased and surrounded it.

They found actor Shakthi behind the wheel. He was with his friend,” said a police officer. Based on the other car owner’s complaint, Shakthi was then handed over to Anna Nagar traffic investigation police. He was booked under section 279 (rash driving) of IPC and section 185 (drunk driving) of Motor Vehicles Act. He was released on bail.