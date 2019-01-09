BSNL, 37 ISPs stopped from uploading movie

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Justice S Sundar granted the injunction on Tuesday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Sathya Jyothi Films, by its partner T Arjun of MRC Nagar.

The plaintiff is a production house and film studio involved in the business of production, acquisition, co-production, promotion, marketing and distribution of various cinematographic films and audio-visual content in various Indian languages, in multiple formats worldwide including but not limited to theatrical, television syndication, digital and Internet-connected platforms.

Its counsel Vijayan Subramanian apprehended that the websites have the potential to upload and/or enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute, display through cable or online medium of the firm’s copyright over the film through the ISPs.

As and when the film is released, such acts of piracy would also commence and the websites would mobilise to illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit and communicate the said copyright protected work to general public. The defendant companies have not entered into any licence agreement with the plaintiff firm for communicating the movie and thus it would amount to infringement on its copyright under Section 14(1) (d) read with Section 16 of Copyright Act, Vijayan contended.