Home States Tamil Nadu

BSNL, 37 ISPs stopped from uploading movie

The Justice S Sundar granted the injunction on Tuesday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Sathya Jyothi Films, by its partner T Arjun of MRC Nagar.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Justice S Sundar granted the injunction on Tuesday while passing interim orders on an application arising out of a civil suit from Sathya Jyothi Films, by its partner T Arjun of MRC Nagar.
The plaintiff is a production house and film studio involved in the business of production, acquisition, co-production, promotion, marketing and distribution of various cinematographic films and audio-visual content in various Indian languages, in multiple formats worldwide including but not limited to theatrical, television syndication, digital and Internet-connected platforms.

Its counsel Vijayan Subramanian apprehended that the websites have the potential to upload and/or enable third parties to copy, reproduce, distribute, display through cable or online medium of the firm’s copyright over the film through the ISPs.

As and when the film is released, such acts of piracy would also commence and the websites would mobilise to illegally copy, record, download, reproduce, transmit and communicate the said copyright protected work to general public. The defendant companies have not entered into any licence agreement with the plaintiff firm for communicating the movie and thus it would amount to infringement on its copyright under Section 14(1) (d) read with Section 16 of Copyright Act, Vijayan contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp