Car used by highway robbers who looted Rs 98 lakh jewellery found abandoned

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The car, which is suspected to be used by the highway robbers, who waylaid and robbed gold jewellery belonging to a jewellery shop in the city worth Rs 98.05 lakh on Monday, was found abandoned near at Madukkarai.

Followed the identification of private jewellery shop’s car, which was hijacked along with gold jewellery, was found abandoned near Madukkarai on Tuesday, another car, which is believed to be used by the robbers to commit the crime, has been found abandoned at Vazhukkuparai, which also comes under the same Madukkarai surrounding.

According to police officials, the car was found in CCTV footages following the jewellery shops car, which was hijacked by highway robbers at Salem-Kochi bypass. The two employees of the jewellery shop who were carrying the valuables from Kerala have also confirmed that it was the same car used by the robbers.

“In the initial stage of investigation, we have secured the Alto car, used by the robbers, which is important evidence in the case. Before that, it was found by the CCTV footages and it was found that the car was registered in the name of Chennai based person. But, when the person was contacted, it was learnt that he had sold it to a person in Coimbatore. Even though he had not updated his details at RTO, police have smelled him on Wednesday. Police special teams are rushed to catch him. Once he is founded, the case will get to a closure easily,” said police officials.