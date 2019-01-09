CM presents progress report on govt; declares 33rd district for TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Literally tabling a progress report of his government during the past two years, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that the State will get its 33rd district soon with Kallakurichi as its headquarters. “This new district is being created by bifurcating Villupuram district which is one of the large districts in the State, for administrative convenience,” he said.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address to the State Assembly. He said an IAS officer will be appointed as Special Officer for carrying out the administrative process for the creation of the new district. Law Minister CVe Shanmugam and a couple of MLAs from Villupuram district thanked the Chief Minister for this announcement.

Referring to continued criticisms of Leader of Opposition MK Stalin about his government, the Chief Minister said “When I assumed office on February 16, 2017, many said this government will not last even 10 days. But now, this government has crossed 700 days and will cross many more with so many achievements.”

Giving a detailed account on the achievements made by his government in every sector, he announced that for the first time, in Chennai, a new scheme for providing alternative housing for those living in water courses would be implemented with assistance from World Bank. Stating that from 2019-20, the State government had taken a policy decision to provide laptops free of cost for students from Plus One course itself, Palaniswami said soon the scheme to provide food free of cost to the registered construction workers in Chennai, through the Amma canteens, would be launched.

He said during the MGR centenary celebrations in 32 districts of the State, 568 new announcements were made and of them, G.Os had been issued for 492 announcements and 46 of them had been completed. Between the period 2011-16, under Rule 110, as many as 1,055 announcements were made and of them, 754 have been completed while works were on on 301 announcements. “Similarly, during 2017-18, I have made 259 announcements under Rule 110. Of them, G.Os have been issued for 221 while 38 works have been completed. Works are on for 191 announcements and steps are being taken to issue G.O on 30 announcements.”

Stating that the second Global Investors Meet would be held in the last week of this month, the Chief Minister said “So far, the State government has cleared expansion plans of 27 companies with an investment of `50,444 crore. This will generate jobs for over 50,000 persons.” He also said the detailed project report for establishing Metro rail project in Coimbatore was being prepared.

For the new investment under MSME sector, 329 applications were received so far and of them, 230 were cleared within 30 days through the single window clearance. Through them, 15,895 persons would be getting employment. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana, as many as 16.39 lakh farmers have insured their crops. This is 2.41 lakh more than the previous year. Further, crop loans to the tune of `6.25 crore had been distributed to the 9.23 lakh farmers through the primary agricultural cooperative societies till December 31, 2018.

Stating that 3.20 lakh solar-powered green houses have been built in rural areas, Palaniswami said during the current year, 40,000 more such houses would be built. Central government has given financial sanction for `3,462 crore towards improving the national highways. During the current year, Central government has agreed to upgrade five roads - Palani-Dharapuram, Arcot-Tindivanam road, Valliyur-Tiruchendur Road, Kallakurichi-Tiruvannamalai Road and Thanjavur-Kodiyakarai Road.

Iravatham Mahadevan’s works to be nationalised?

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the government would consider nationalisation of the works of late epigraphist and editor of Dinamani, Iravatham Mahadevan. He said this responding to a request made by Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan, who pointed out the importance of the research works of the late scholar.