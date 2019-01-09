CM Palaniswami vows to ensure permanent closure of Sterlite Copper

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Promising appropriate legal steps to ensure permanent closure of Sterlite, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday turned the tables on the DMK, charging, “the root cause of all problems faced now was the permission given for the operation of the plant by the DMK regime on October 14, 1996 without considering the conditions of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Besides, when in power, the DMK had never taken any stand against the Sterlite plant.”

When Leader of Opposition MK Stalin led his colleagues in a walk-out referring to the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the National Green Tribunal order setting aside the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to close the plant, the chief minister said the government would continue its legal battle to ensure that the plant would not be opened again. In this connection, he gave a detailed account of how the previous DMK regime acted in favour of Sterlite.

“During the DMK regime between 1996 and 1998, PILs were filed in the Madras High Court against the plant, highlighting the fact that pollution and industrial accidents were caused since Sterlite had failed to ensure sufficient safeguards. Responding to these PILs, the then DMK government took a stand in favour of the plant”, the chief minister said.

Referring to a High Court judgment, which on September 2018 said, “On the part of the Government of India and the State government and also the TNPCB, it has been contended that all procedures contemplated under the law have been followed. While granting permission to the company, periodical checks have been conducted regarding the affairs and activities of the company”, the chief minister recalled, “But while delivering the verdict on the issue during the DMK regime, the High Court said the plant should be closed down immediately and compensation should be given to the affected employees. The HC also directed the Thoothukudi Collector to take steps to provide alternative employment to the workers. The Sterlite went for an appeal to the SC.”

Stating that the apex court on October 1, 2010, stayed the HC order, Palaniswami charged that the arguments placed by the then DMK regime alone were responsible for this Supreme Court verdict.On October 16, 1996, the order for operating the plant was given, and on May 20, 1999, the orders for producing more goods in the plant were given.

Later, the approval for establishing the second plant was given on November 2, 2006. Further, clearance for the second expansion was given on November 15, 2006. The order for renovation was issued on January 19, 2009. During the DMK regime, for establishing and expanding the plant, 324.53 acres were given by the government. Particularly, when Stalin was the Industries Minister, lands for the second expansion were given, the chief minister charged.

‘Sterlite will not be reopened as legal battle continues’

Thoothukudi:Advising the city residents not to panic in the wake of the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the National Green Tribunal order, allowing the embattled Sterlite Copper to resume operations in Thoothukudi, collector Sandeep Nanduri on Tuesday said that Vedanta’s copper smelter will not be reopened in a hurry, as there was no word about it in the apex court order. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the State government’s plea seeking a stay on the NGT order, and also lifted a stay order on the Tribunal’s order by a lower court.

The apex court upheld the NGT order to reopen Sterlite Copper, if the company met the conditions stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). Collector told media that the contentious smelter would not be reopened immediately, as the Supreme Court’s order was not a final judgment. While a copy of the order was yet to be received, it had been confirmed by government advocates that there was no word in it about reopening the unit. Moreover, the State government appealed for quashing the NGT order, since the tribunal had not considered the technical and environmental impacts. As the legal battle continues, people need not worry, he said.