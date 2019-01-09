Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK demands resolution against 10 per cent quota for upper caste ‘poor’

Reservation for economically weaker sections (of upper castes) is totally against the Constitution.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, on Tuesday urged the government to adopt a resolution condemning the Centre’s proposal of 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) belonging to general category.The Central cabinet has given approval to offer 10 per cent reservation for poor among upper castes. This can destroy social justice. It has been clearly stated in 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution that reservation should be given only for socially and educationally backward people.

Reservation for economically weaker sections (of upper castes) is totally against the Constitution. Former Prime Minister VP Singh implemented the Mandal Commission report and offered 27 per cent reservation for backward classes following a resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during the DMK regime  in 1989, he said.

“Even after 25 years since reservation for backward classes was implemented for Central government jobs, only 17 per cent of jobs in A class, 14 per cent of jobs in B class, 11 per cent of jobs in D class have been given to backward class people” he said. 

Besides, the Constitution Bench had already dismissed an order of the Union government offering 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections. The union government has introduced this reservation to gain political mileage in the upcoming parliamentary elections despite the Supreme Court setting  aside the same kind of order, he said.“Hence, in order to show our displeasure against the Centre on this issue, a resolution should be adopted in the Assembly” he urged.

Responding to his demand, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Tamil Nadu has the legacy of reservation from 1921. Our former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was always keen on protecting reservation. Hence, we will act appropriately when the matter comes for our opinion.”More relief sought for maize farmers hit by Fall Armyworm 

Chennai: Former Minister and DMK MLA I Periyasamy on Tuesday urged the State government to provide enhanced relief to the farmers whose maize crop had been damaged by invasive pest ‘Fall Armyworm’ in Dindigul and other districts.   

During zero hour, Periyasamy explained the farmers in Dindigul district spent `25,000 to `30,000 per acre for cultivating maize but the government has announced only `7,410 per hectare.  So, the farmer would get only `3,000 per acre, a very meagre sum for the damage. 

During the past four years, maize cultivation was affected due to drought condition in Dindigul district and this year, the damage caused by Cyclone Gaja had also increased the woes of the farmers. 
Responding, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said maize in over 11,000 hectares had been affected due to ‘Fall Armyworm’ in Dindigul and the government had already announced that if the damage was above 33 per cent, `7,410 per hectare would be given for rainfed maize and `13,500 per hectare would be given for irrigated maize. 

Move to gain political mileage in LS polls?
Stalin said that even after 25 years after reservation for backward classes was implemented for Central government jobs, only 17 per cent of jobs in A class, 14 per cent of jobs in B class, 11 per cent of jobs in D class had been given to backward class people. Besides, the Constitution Bench had already dismissed an order of the Centre offering 10 per cent reservation for the poor. The new move is to gain political mileage in the Lok Sabha polls despite the Supreme Court setting  aside the same kind of order, he said

