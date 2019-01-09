Home States Tamil Nadu

Hijacked jewellery shop car abandoned near Madukkarai

The jewellery was being transported from the jeweller’s Thrissur branch to Coimbatore, when ten people in two cars attacked the two employees in the car and escaped with the valuables.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A private jewellery shop’s car, which was hijacked along with gold jewellery worth Rs 98.05 lakh, was found abandoned near Thendral Nagar in Madukkarai on Tuesday. However, there was no sign of the valuables in the car. Police have been on the lookout for 10 highway robbers after a car belonging to a private jewellery shop was waylaid on the Cochin-Coimbatore bypass road (near Navakarai) and hijacked along with the 3.107 kg gold jewellery on Monday.

The jewellery was being transported from the jeweller’s Thrissur branch to Coimbatore, when ten people in two cars attacked the two employees in the car and escaped with the valuables. Police were trying to track down the robbers with the help of CCTV footage collected from various places on the highway. Meanwhile, Madukkarai police located the hijacked car. 

On information, officials from the fingerprints bureau arrived at the spot. The jeweller’s driver R Arjun (22) and his aide S Wilfred (31) of Thrissur were asked to report at Thendral Nagar to elaborate how the robbers forced them out of the car. Details from their narrative were used to lift fingerprints from particular spots in the car. A dog squad was also roped in to locate the direction the robbers had taken after abandoning the car. 

One of the special teams headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mutharasu has been collecting details of vehicles used by the robbers, while another team has been rushed to Kerala to identify the person in a CCTV footage. Sources in the special team told Express that CCTV footage collected from the scene did not show any signs of struggle.

The two men in the jeweller’s car did not seem to have been forced out. The robbers got them out of the car within a few minutes; the robbers did not even have their faces covered. Hence, they suspected the involvement of former employees; the angle of Arjun and Wilfred colluding with them too has not been brushed aside. However, a senior official said that they could not come to any conclusion in the matter of the two drivers. “After securing the accused and interrogating them can the role of the two persons, if any, can be uncovered,” the senior official said, adding that the two men have been working in the jewellery shop for about six to seven years.

Sources in the special team told Express that one of the cars used by the robbers was an Alto. The vehicle was registered in the name of a Chennai-based person. However, when the said person was contacted, it was learnt that the he had sold it a person in Coimbatore, but had not updated the details at the regional transport office, they said, adding that the accused would be identified by Tuesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
jewellery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp