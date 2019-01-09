Home States Tamil Nadu

Only green ration card holders eligible for Rs 1,000 Pongal gifts, rules Madras High Court

The AIADMK government had on January 3 announced that over two crore families with ration cards in the State would each get Rs 1,000 in cash as a Pongal gift.

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

HC ruling came after it heard a PIL challenging the TN's scheme of Rs 1,000 cash payout to all ration card holders for Pongal. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

The Madras High court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to distribute Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift only to green ration card holders.

The high court ruling came after it heard a PIL challenging the Tamil Nadu government's scheme of Rs 1,000 cash payout to all ration card holders for Pongal festival, contending that the decision had been taken unmindful of the state's financial condition.

The petitioner claimed that the total loan liability of the state exceeded that of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, and it was in dire need of funds, including to meet the rehabilitation measures in cyclone Gaja-hit areas.

Terming the move as totally misconceived, he sought a direction from the court to restrain the government from distributing the cash gift.

Referring to an RTI information, Daniel Jesudass further claimed the current tax revenue of Tamil Nadu was Rs 1,12,616 crores, whereas the total liability was Rs 3,55,845 crores.

The decision to provide cash gift of Rs 1,000 to all ration card holders irrespective of their financial status was totally misconceived, particularly considering the financial condition of the state, he said.

The petitioner noted that he had no objection to economically poor people being given the assistance, but was only opposing the decision to extend it to all ration card holders.

The additional burden to the treasury would eventually passed on to the people of the state, the petitioner said.

