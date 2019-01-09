Release Melavalavu murder case convict: AIADMK MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : AIADMK MLA P Periyapullan urged in the Assembly on Tuesday to release a murder case convict who has been in prison for the last 13 years. Periyapullan said,”The State government has released more than 1000 life-term convicts following the celebration of MGR’s birth centenary. And it should take steps to release the said convict, who has been imprisoned for the last 13 years in connection with the Melavalavu murder case. In this case, two main accused of the case, got premature release several years ago while the 47th accused is still in prison for the last 13 years,” he pointed out.

In response, C Ve Shanmugam, Minister for Law, Courts and Prisons, said, “The government had decided to release a total of 1756 prisoners who completed more than seven years in the prison on the occasion of MGR’s birth centenary celebration. Following which, the district committee for central prisons recommended the names of the prisoners eligible for premature release.

The list was scrutinized by the state advisory board for premature release but it approved to release only 1619 prisoners. Following which, they were released. “The prisoner, mentioned by the MLA, was recommended by the district committee. But, he was not released following the opposition of the state advisory board,” he said, adding the State government, however, will take steps to release the said convict.