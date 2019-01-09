Tamil Nadu launches online police verification service

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday launched its online police verification service. The service will enable citizens and private companies to avail of four types of police verification reports (PVR) without having to visit a police station, a statement from the police department said.

Individuals and private companies can get self-verification, job verification, tenant verification and domestic help verification done by submitting an online application on the website: www.eservices.tnpolice.gov.in.

Individuals will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 to avail of the service, while private companies will have to pay Rs 1000. The applicants can make payments via debit card, credit card or net banking. On receiving an application, the police will verify the identity of the person, his/her current address and verify if he/she is involved in any criminal cases as per records available with Tamil Nadu police. The service is available to provide verification for persons residing in Tamil Nadu.

The verification will be completed within a stipulated period of 15 days of receipt of the application. Applicants can download the PVR from the police website or can get a copy on email.

The online facility also provides the applicant with the option to check the status of their application and verify the genuineness of the PVR by scanning the QR code on it. If applicants have any grievances, they can lodge register them through the feedback option on the website.

Applications will be rejected if information or documents furnished by the applicant is found to be incorrect or false and the fee will not be refunded. Furnishing of false information to police is punishable by law, the statement noted.