Tech glitch prevents card holders from ‘giving up’ Pongal gifts

CHENNAI : To ensure optimal utilisation of the Pongal gifts doled out by the State, the government has introduced a ‘give it up’ option. However, card holders are unable to utilise the option due to some ‘technical glitches’ on the TNEPDS app and website. The platforms kept giving an error message that read: “From Month and Year should be greater than Current Month and year.”

“The ‘give it up’ option is an excellent initiative by the Civil Supplies department, but they should ensure that citizens can actually use it,” says civic activist Gopalakrishnan Velakunathan. The Civil Supplies Department first introduced the option to allow card holders to forgo monthly rations when not required.

But card holders can only select the option for the upcoming month and that condition seems to plague the annual Pongal gift hamper scheme as well. Mid-level officials from the department have claimed that despite the error, the names of card holders registering to give up the gift hampers have been noted.

When contacted, a top official in the Civil Supplies department said that the technical glitch would be rectified. “We are taking steps to resolve the issue so card holders can exercise this option that has been provided,” said the official, claiming there has been an increased interest in the option. Civic activists said that more card holders would select this option if their lump sum is diverted to the Chief Minister’s Gaja relief fund.

“Even card holders who can do away with the money, will select this option if it goes to people who require these funds to build back their lives,” said Velakunathan. The top official in the Civil Supplies department said that this step could be taken if there is indeed an increased number of ‘give it up’ requests. Distribution in Tiruvarur to begin from today Around `240 crore of funds have been distributed as lump sum amounts since the Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme on Saturday.

The distribution of the lump sum amount will begin in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday, following the lifting of model code of conduct ahead of the cancelled by-election. Around 4 lakh card holders from the district will receive the gift hampers.

“All arrangements had been made and we were just waiting for the green light from the government,” the top official said. With only one eighth of the funds being distributed, officials said that a call to request extension of the January 14 deadline to receive the hampers would be taken in the next few days.

“The distribution is going on smoothly in all districts with no untoward incidents,” the top official said.