Term of special officers of local bodies extended by six months

CHENNAI : Twelve Bills, including one to extend the term of Special Officers of local bodies by six months, were passed by the Assembly on Tuesday. Three Bills were opposed by MLAs at the initial stage as they walked out when the other Bills were placed in the Assembly. An important Bill is to extend the term of special officers of local bodies by six months.

On the last day of this year’s first session, the Assembly passed 12 Bills of various departments. Only three Bills were opposed by the opposition party MLAs at the initial stage. The Bills are The Tamil Nadu Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was opposed by P Thiruvadimani. K Pitchandi, Vijayadharani of Congress and KAM Muhammad Abubacker of IUML opposed The Tamil Nadu Panchayats ( Amendment) Bill, 2019. Similarly, Vijayadharani and Abubacker opposed The Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The other Bills passed are

of Forest, Local Administration, Higher Education, Industries, Agriculture, Commercial taxes and Labour department.A Bill said the term of special officers to Town Panchayats, Municipalities and Municipal Corporations has been extended for six months up to June 30 or until the first meeting of the council is held after the ordinary elections to the local bodies.It may be noted, the term of special officers of local bodies is being extended since October 2016, every time by six months.

12 Bills passed on last day of Assembly session

