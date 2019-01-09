Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu collector admits daughter in anganwadi, wins hearts

Putting your child in a proper playschool to begin his/her education is a thought that comes naturally if you live in urban India.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Classroom

For representational purposes

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Putting your child in a proper playschool to begin his/her education is a thought that comes naturally if you live in urban India. But Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is different. She chose to admit her daughter to an anganwadi centre in Palayamkottai. For the uninitiated, an anganwadi is a government-run child care centre for the poor. 

Shilpa’s daughter along with her friends at the anganwadi. | Express

Yet, Shilpa, who hails from Karnataka, didn’t mind. In fact, she’s happy her daughter’s Tamil has improved since she started going to the anganwadi. It’s a gesture that has warmed many hearts.What prompted Shilpa to do so? “I want my daughter to mingle with people from all sections of society and learn how to get along with others. That’s why I chose this instead of a nursery school,” says Shilpa.

“The centre is near the Collectorate and equipped with all facilities. The teachers are all very active,” adds Shilpa. Anganwadi centres in the district, indeed, have quality infrastructure and trained staff. “Every anganwadi centre in Tirunelveli has a smart phone, using which they measure the height and weight of children to ensure dietary intake. We have further plans to develop these anganwadis, which play an important role in early childhood care and development,” says Shilpa, the first woman Collector of Tirunelveli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anganwadi Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp