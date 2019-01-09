Tamil Nadu collector admits daughter in anganwadi, wins hearts

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Putting your child in a proper playschool to begin his/her education is a thought that comes naturally if you live in urban India. But Tirunelveli District Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is different. She chose to admit her daughter to an anganwadi centre in Palayamkottai. For the uninitiated, an anganwadi is a government-run child care centre for the poor.

Shilpa’s daughter along with her friends at the anganwadi . | Express

Yet, Shilpa, who hails from Karnataka, didn’t mind. In fact, she’s happy her daughter’s Tamil has improved since she started going to the anganwadi. It’s a gesture that has warmed many hearts.What prompted Shilpa to do so? “I want my daughter to mingle with people from all sections of society and learn how to get along with others. That’s why I chose this instead of a nursery school,” says Shilpa.

“The centre is near the Collectorate and equipped with all facilities. The teachers are all very active,” adds Shilpa. Anganwadi centres in the district, indeed, have quality infrastructure and trained staff. “Every anganwadi centre in Tirunelveli has a smart phone, using which they measure the height and weight of children to ensure dietary intake. We have further plans to develop these anganwadis, which play an important role in early childhood care and development,” says Shilpa, the first woman Collector of Tirunelveli.