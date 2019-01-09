Home States Tamil Nadu

Villagers pelt stones after officials try to stop sport

Collector Dr S Prabhakar has announced that villagers had to obtain permission to hold any bull taming or chasing events.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI :  Police trying to shut down an illegal bull chasing event organised in Madheypalli caused tension in the area after a few villagers hurled stones at the officials and the latter allegedly resorted to lathicharge to restrain the mob on Tuesday. According to Veppanahallo police, hundreds of bulls from Shoolagiri, Krishnagiri and other areas were brought in for the event.

Though officials warned them of action, a few villagers pelted them with stones, they said. However, no one was injured. Meanwhile, rumours began to spread about police officials having resorted to lathicharge. The officials have denied this claim. Hundreds of officials were later deployed in the village and the crowd was dispersed without any trouble.

Collector Dr S Prabhakar has announced that villagers had to obtain permission to hold any bull taming or chasing events. Officials from police, revenue, health, animal husbandry departments, regional transport office and fire and rescue service will have to visit the spot and ensure safety measures were adequately available before the event. A meeting has been planned for Thursday, when officials will discuss precautionary measures for jallikattu.

