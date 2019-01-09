Will it be a drier 2019? Here's what Tamil Nadu's own weatherman Pradeep John says

Nandalal By

For the last seven years, Pradeep John has been the last word on weather phenomena in and around Tamil Nadu, posting regular and accurate forecasts on his Facebook page, aptly called Tamil Nadu Weatherman.

The floods that devastated Chennai in 2015 were a turning point for Pradeep whose accurate predictions went viral and turned him into a social media celebrity. The number of followers he had on Facebook jumped from about 1,000 to more than 70,000, almost overnight.

Pradeep had also warned of the severity of Cyclone Vardah in December 2016 in a detailed post on his Facebook page, ahead of the Met department.

At a time when the southern states, especially Kerala, are experiencing an unexpected dip in temperature, TNIE spoke to Pradeep, asking him to demystify the weather phenomena in the region.

Did 2018 see any interesting weather phenomena?

There were two interesting phenomena last year. The first one was Cyclone Gaja. Very rarely do cyclones move in a west-southerly direction and intensify along the way. In general, when a cyclone moves in a west-southerly direction, it weakens. In the case of Cyclone Gaja, the pattern was a unique one. Gaja defied the odds and intensified along the west-southwesterly track. Till the landfall point, it was strengthening and it made landfall at a speed of about 150 km/hour. This was a very rare and interesting phenomenon.

The second one is the Kerala floods. I have been tracking rain patterns in Kerala for several years. Very rarely do we get to see 200mm and 300mm rainfall for consecutive days. Kerala is known to get heavy rainfall measuring about 100mm but there are usually breaks in between. We rarely get to see extreme rainfall events for three to four days in a row. Places like Munnar, which usually receive an annual rainfall of about 3000mm, received nearly 400mm rains during mid-August for consecutive days.

Is the sudden drop in temperature in South India, especially in places like Kerala, unprecedented?

The temperature drop is not unprecedented. It is very common to see high pressure dominating the Indian peninsula during the months of January and February. At the same time, the Northeast monsoon has ceased completely since the new year and there is no moisture content in the atmosphere. With the absence of moisture, humidity and cloud cover, any heat that comes in is radiated back, leading to low temperatures all over south India.

Are you worried about climate change?

Whether it's Cyclone Gaja or the Kerala floods, we can't link these events to climate change and global warming. We have seen similar floods in Kerala in the years 1924 and 1961. At that time, there was hardly any global warming or climate change. Urbanization, diversion of the natural flow of rivers, illegal construction and several other factors could have aggravated the destruction. So people should respect nature and try to protect it.

What kind of weather can we expect in 2019?

Usually, the months of January and February are dull, especially for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. So mostly, it will be dry weather. Then come the months of March and April when the thunderstorm season starts .

Why did Tamil Nadu receive so little rain?

Basically, the northeast monsoon is erratic and difficult to predict. We all expected a very good monsoon for Tamil Nadu. Most of the rainfall during the northeast monsoon is associated with the cyclonic system. When this skips Tamil Nadu, there will be a rainfall deficit. It takes nearly 10 days to form a rough to low-pressure depression cyclonic storm which takes away all the moisture.

This season we saw Cyclone Luban during the second week of October, followed by Cyclone Titli which moved towards Odisha. After that there was a break and soon Cyclone Gaja moved for a good ten days along the Bay of Bengal. Then came Cyclone Phethai which also completely missed Tamil Nadu and went to Andhra Pradesh. Three of the four cyclonic systems missed Tamil Nadu due to which there was a deficit of rainfall.