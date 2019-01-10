Eight repatriated fishermen reach Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The eight fishermen from here, who were released from Sri Lankan prison and repatriated to India, have reached Thoothukudi on Wednesday. The fishermen namely A Rubinston (38), N Wilfred (55), C Antony (35), N Vijay (19), S Ramesh (39), Esakimuthu (25) and Munian (19), and P Arockiaraj (18) from Trespuram here, were arrested by Sri Lankan navy on August 21 last year, on charges of violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.
