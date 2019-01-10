AIADMK wants Centre to exempt Tamil Nadu from 10 per cent quota Act

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai vehemently opposed the Constitutional Amendment Bill to provide 10 per cent reservation for the weaker sections among the general category, another senior MP of the party, A Navaneethakrishnan on Wednesday, highlighted that the Bill would not stand legal scrutiny of the Apex Court of the country.

Moreover, he urged the Centre to bring in an amendment to this Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from its purview, since already 69 per cent reservation had been in force. Stating that since the people of Tamil Nadu would be affected by this Constitutional amendment, he led AIADMK MPs in a walk out ahead of voting on the Bill.

“In Tamil Nadu, 69 per cent reservation is being provided for BCs/MBCs/SCs/STs and the rest of 31 per cent open quota, is made available to all communities, irrespective of their social status. So, this 10 per cent reservation encroaches upon the rights of Tamil Nadu and it will have a great ill-impact on the people of Tamil Nadu,” Navaneethakrishnan said, taking part in the discussion on the Bill in the Upper House.

He said the 10 per cent reservation was not a new idea because already, former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had tried this but it was negatived by the Supreme Court. The SC had taken the view - “Backward class cannot be determined only and exclusively with reference to economic criterion. It may be consideration or basis along with and in addition to social backwardness. It can never be the sole criterion.”

“Our Constitution gives reservation on the basis on socially and educationally backward classes, besides SCs/STs. So, the scope of the constitution is not to favour any socially advanced communities, though they may be poor.”Navaneethakrishnan also contended that the Central government had announced 10 per cent reservation without any basic data or survey or evidence.

“Parliament does not have the legislative competence to bring this Bill. A nine member Constitution Bench that gave this ruling in 2007, has clarified on this issue. The Parliament does not become the original Constituent Assembly. It remains a parliament under a controlled Constitution,” he pointed out.

Participating in the discussion, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Central government was forcing Constitutional amendment upon the Parliament overnight without being sent to the standing committee or to select committee and without giving any member time to reflect upon it. “The government thinks that they can unilaterally decide everything and just force their decision on the people of this country,” she added.

“The basic objective of reservation is to make sure that the historic wrongs done in the name of religion and caste, to the people of this country, have to be set right. It is not out of mercy. It is their right to be given the reservation. It is not economics. It is not that they are denied right to education and place in the governance because they are poor. It is because they were born into a particular caste which some people thought less than them, lower than them and deprived of any right,” Kanimozhi added.

VCK to stage protest on Jan 11

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has planned to stage a demonstration against the reservation for poor upper caste on January 11, in Chennai.“In order to uplift the poor, belonging to various upper castes such as Brahmins, Rajputs and others, the BJP-led Union government is taking steps to offer 10 per cent reservation to them. The bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha (on Wednesday) and the house has been extended for one more day to enable it to pass the bill. The bill has been brought in by the BJP with an aim to get political mileage in the upcoming. The reservation is not a scheme to eradicate poverty,” observed Thol Thirumavalavan, VCK president.

He further added,”Anyone can improve their economic status by hard work. But, none can improve their caste-based social status in Indian society. In this situation, in order to protect social justice, the VCK will stage a demonstration in Chennai on January 11,” he elaborated.

Furthermore, he invited all the ‘democratic forces’ for the said demonstration, to convey their displeasure over the reservation for upper castes, which is a ‘conspiracy’ to abolish the entire reservation.