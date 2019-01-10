Gang assaults two men over 'Viswasam' seat-sharing in Vellore theatre

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two persons were allegedly assaulted by a four-member gang over occupying seats for the Rasigar show of Ajithkumar starrer 'Viswasam' at Alankar theatre on Old infantry road in Vellore in the wee hours of Thursday.

"One of the victims, V Prasath (20), sustained grievous injuries on his head, left abdomen, and left wrist, was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while the other, Ramesh (30) sustained head injuries. Both were admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkambarai," police sources said.

Prasath, a resident of Konavattam in Vellore, was a first year college student. It was alleged that the tickets for the rasigar show were even sold at Rs 1300, sources said.

The incident occurred at 2.30 am when the two had gone to watch Viswasam Rasigar show. A quarrel broke out between the two groups over occupying seats and it took an ugly turn when the unidentified four-member gang assaulted the two persons with knives, police sources said.

It was alleged that an overwhelming 2000 audiences were given tickets to watch the Rasigar Show. However, the theatre could accommodate only 700 seating audiences. The incident was the fallout of over-pouring audiences who couldn't avail seats, said sources.

The four-member gang have absconded, and a police team have launched a search. Vellore south police have registered a case.

One of the four accused was suspected to be Prathap, a resident of Thotapalayam in Vellore, who was involved in an infamous murder case of G G Ravi, chairman of a private engineering college in Vellore, said Vellore SP Pravesh Kumar.

A police team have been deployed at the theatre.