Idol Wing: Madras High Court slams government over handling of cases

The Madras High Court on Wednesday condemned the State government’s handling of the Idol Wing cases.

Published: 10th January 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday condemned the State government’s handling of the Idol Wing cases. The court was hearing a petition of the special officer, Ponn Manickavel, seeking reopening of his office so that he can carry out the work assigned by the court. Justice R Mahadevan, who was hearing the petition, ordered the government pleader to reply to the petition and adjourned the case.

Madras High Court

