Madras HC refuses to reconsider its order restricting Rs 1000 Pongal cash gift to BPL families

CHENNAI: The division bench of the Madras High Court, which on Wednesday restricted the Pongal gift of payment of Rs, 1,000 to families of below poverty of line (BPL) alone, on Thursday rejected a plea to re-consider it.

While passing interim orders on a PIL from advocate Daniel Jesudoss of Coimbatore, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam has ordered the restriction on Wednesday. The court had observed that the distribution of money to all irrespective of economic status is non-productive use of public funds.

Today, when the judges resumed their work, AIADMK advocate R Balasubramanian made a mention, requesting them to reconsider their order. He argued that the petitioner has no locus-standi to prefer the PIL petition. Moreover, payment of Rs, 1,000 was halfway through, he pointed out.

The bench refused to oblige. It suggested the advocate move the Supreme Court.

