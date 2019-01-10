Man goes overboard, rescued after eight hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Forty-one-year old Devarajan had to spend eight hours in the sea, hoping against hope, after he went overboard about 60 km SE of Pamban Lighthouse around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. It was at 7.30 am on Wednesday that Devarajan was rescued by Indian Coast Guard Ship Vaibhav while on patrol in the Gulf of Mannar. Indian Coast Guard said the ship shaped course for the position and reached about 05:20 hrs and commenced a calculated search so as to locate the fisherman at the earliest.

The fisherman was located about 07:30 hours and after rescued administered first aid by a medical team on board Vaibhav. The Coast Guard Ship proceeded towards Taruvaikkulam (near Thoothukudi) and handed over the fisherman to the officials of the Fisheries department.