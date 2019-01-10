Home States Tamil Nadu

Minutes after Madras High Court order, people rush to ration shops for cash

Shopkeepers on Dr Besant Road in Triplicane said the line at the PDS shop on Kareeem Subedar Streeet doubled in less than an hour.

Published: 10th January 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Women with Pongal gifts they received from PDS shop at Perambur on Tuesday |DEBADATA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents in the city flocked the public distribution system shops after the Madras High Court has directed the government to distribute the Pongal cash gift only to card-holders below the poverty line (BPL). However, the Pongal cash gift was distributed to all card-holders despite the court order. Right on the close heels of the court order news breaking out around the noon, PDS shops witnessed a heavy influx of card-holders.

Shopkeepers on Dr Besant Road in Triplicane said the line at the PDS shop on Kareeem Subedar Streeet doubled in less than an hour. “I have been waiting here since 9 am and I was worried I won’t receive the cash gift after I heard about the High Court order but luckily that isn’t the case,” said S Sulthan, a businessman from Triplicane.

A similar situation prevailed at the PDS shop in the Rajagopal Naickan Street in Chintadripet. “I came as soon as we saw the news on TV. I am eligible for the cash gift, but I didn’t want to take the risk,” said S Vanitha, a resident of Chintadripet.

When contacted, an official of the Civil Supplies department said that they had not received any intimation from the Madras High Court regarding Pongal cash gift for the selected card-holders  and so, all card-holders were given the cash gift on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Pongal cash gift BPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Ajith in Viswasam. (Photo | File)
Viswasam Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Ajith's Pongal release
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp