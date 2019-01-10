Minutes after Madras High Court order, people rush to ration shops for cash

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents in the city flocked the public distribution system shops after the Madras High Court has directed the government to distribute the Pongal cash gift only to card-holders below the poverty line (BPL). However, the Pongal cash gift was distributed to all card-holders despite the court order. Right on the close heels of the court order news breaking out around the noon, PDS shops witnessed a heavy influx of card-holders.

Shopkeepers on Dr Besant Road in Triplicane said the line at the PDS shop on Kareeem Subedar Streeet doubled in less than an hour. “I have been waiting here since 9 am and I was worried I won’t receive the cash gift after I heard about the High Court order but luckily that isn’t the case,” said S Sulthan, a businessman from Triplicane.

A similar situation prevailed at the PDS shop in the Rajagopal Naickan Street in Chintadripet. “I came as soon as we saw the news on TV. I am eligible for the cash gift, but I didn’t want to take the risk,” said S Vanitha, a resident of Chintadripet.

When contacted, an official of the Civil Supplies department said that they had not received any intimation from the Madras High Court regarding Pongal cash gift for the selected card-holders and so, all card-holders were given the cash gift on Wednesday.