Now, you can get police verification in Tamil Nadu at the click of a button

Self-verification, job verification, tenant verification and domestic help verification can be done using the portal.

Tamil Nadu police logo. (Facebook image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a welcome move, Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday launched an online portal verification service. Through this, citizens and private companies can avail four types of police verification reports just at the click of a button, without having to visit a police station. Self-verification, job verification, tenant verification and domestic help verification can be done using the portal.

All that you will have to do is submit an application through the website: www.eservices.tnpolice.gov.in. Individuals will be charged a fee of Rs 500 while private companies will have to shell out Rs 1,000 for the service. Applicants can make payments using debit card, credit card or net banking.

On receiving an application, the police will verify the identity of the person, his/her current address and verify if he/she is involved in any criminal cases as per records available with them. The service is available only for persons residing in Tamil Nadu. The verification will be completed within a stipulated period of 15 days of receipt of the application. Applicants can download the PVR from the police website or can get a copy on email.

The online facility also provides the applicant the option to check the status of their application and verify the genuineness of the PVR, by scanning the QR code on it. If applicants have any grievances, they can register them using the feedback option.

Applications will be rejected if information or any document furnished by the applicant, is found to be incorrect or false and the fee will not be refunded. Furnishing of false information to police is punishable by law, said a police statement.

