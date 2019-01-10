Our doors are always open for alliances, PM Modi tells TN BJP workers

By Express News Service

Amidst speculation about the coming together of the AIADMK and BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday broke his silence and said the BJP's doors were always open for an alliance. However, he did not go into specifics on which party the BJP might align with in Tamil Nadu. The prime minister was interacting with BJP cadre from the Parliamentary constituencies of Arakkonam, Krishnagiri, Erode, Cuddalore and Dharmapuri through video conferencing.

Modi also said the BJP always treated its allies with respect, 'unlike the Congress'. Responding to a question from a BJP functionary in Arakkonam, who wanted a clarification on rumours the BJP might align with AIADMK or Rajinikanth or even DMK in TN, Modi said, “A strong NDA is an article of faith for us. It is not a compulsion. Even when the BJP got majority on its own, we preferred to run the government with our allies. We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open to parties.”

However, indicating that the alliance issue was yet to be finalised in TN, Modi said, “But more than all these political issues, the winning alliance is an alliance with the people. The strongest alliance is one with the common people. I always say: Connect with all members of your booth. More than alliance, we have to focus on remaining connected with the people.”

He said that 20 years ago, the late AB Vajpayee, a former PM, had brought in a new culture in Indian politics of successful coalition politics. “Atalji gave top-most importance to regional aspirations. He showed that the Centre and states could work together for the welfare of our nation. BJP has always followed the path AB Vajpayee had shown.”

Targeting the Congress, the PM said, “What Ataji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which never cared for regional aspirations. Congress ill-treated regional political parties, regional people and their aspirations, because it felt it alone had the right to be in power.”

“Even today, when Congress doesn't find alliance in Uttar Pradesh, their leaders are back to their arrogance, they say we will surprise everyone. Well, everyone is aware of the reality in UP,” he said.

The prime minister had already completed three rounds of interactions with booth-level BJP functionaries in Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.