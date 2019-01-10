Plastic ban: Don't seize unlisted plastic items, says Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed concerned government authorities not to confiscate the plastic items which are not listed in the schedule of prohibited ones, as published in a G.O. dated June 25, 2018.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy gave them direction while passing orders on a batch of PIL petitions from the affected traders. Except the 14 items listed in the GO, other plastic

items should not be seized, the bench said and added that the traders should not be coerced.

The Tamil Nadu government has banned a set of disposable plastic products since January 1 and the officials are conducting surprise checks and seizing the banned single-use plastic items from the traders.

The traders have been alleging that the officials, confused over the G.O, indiscriminately confiscated all plastic items which are not listed in the annexure of the June 25 G.O.