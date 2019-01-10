Police picks three suspects in highway robbery case; special teams rushed to Kerala

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After interrogating with as many as 20 people, Coimbatore rural people have picked three people on suspicion of their involvement in the Highway robbery case and are in the process of collecting the details of the other accused persons who are on the run.

"With the help of the CCTV footages lifted from the spot and with the details of the cars used by the robbers, as many as 20 people were interrogated. But, only three people were suspected to have known about the culprits and their hideouts. So, three people have been picked up for further investigation in connection with the case to get the details of the persons on the run,” said an official privy to the investigation.

On Monday afternoon, a car carrying jewels worth Rs 95.05 Lakh was hijacked along with the jewels and subsequently, on Tuesday it was found abandoned near Madukkarai on the city outskirts. Initially, police got only the details of only one vehicle of the two cars, used by the robbers.

While police were collecting the details of the owner of the Alto car with the Chennai registration, the robbers reportedly smelled it and abandoned the Alto car near Valukkuparai on the city outskirts. This worsened the situation of the police, as they were tracing them only with the Alto car identify.

With the help of the fingerprints lifted from the two abandoned cars, one of the private jewellery shops and other car used by the robbers, police are in the process of fixing the people. The two special teams headed by the SP R Pandiraj have rushed to Kerala, while another special team has rushed to Vellore in search of the accused.

“Recovering the jewels is as important as arresting the accused. The person who was the brain behind the highway robbery was a person from Coimbatore. The accused would be secured in a day or two,” the official said.