Protests seeking reopening of firecracker units held

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/CHENNAI: Members of Virudhunagar Mavatta Pattasu, Theeppetti Thozhilalarkal Sangam and trade unions on Wednesday staged protests at eight different places in the district, seeking reopening of firecracker units. Over 1,000 people participated in the protest and more than 500 people were arrested.

Provide alternatives: PMK

The State should take steps to protect the livelihoods of those employed in Sivakasi cracker units, PMK founder S Ramadoss said on Wednesday. The workers have been on indefinite strike for the last 69 days, following the Supreme Court ban and regulations imposed on firecrackers.

“The State hasn’t taken any step to lessen their plight... The employees of cracker units and auxiliary units are finding it difficult to make ends meet,” he observed.“Around 10 lakh people have lost jobs as over 1,400 cracker units have been closed for the last 69 days,” he said, while demanding alternative and financial assistance for those families.