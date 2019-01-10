Remove net around MGR arch, but don’t inaugurate it until disposal of plea: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday said the State government can remove the net around the MGR Centenary Arch constructed on Kamarajar Salai here, but no inauguration can be done.

A bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam said this in an interim order on a petition that alleged that the arch had been built on a highway violating several rules. “This court permits the respondents (the State government) to remove the net alone and make it clear that till the disposal of the plea inauguration cannot be done,” the bench said in its order.

The court said the permission is granted because the State government had submitted that the construction of the arch was over.The final order will be passed only after supporting documents are submitted by the parties in the case.

The petitioner D Dinesh Kumar, an advocate, said the State government had built the arch by encroaching Kamarajar Salai and the headquarters of Public Works Department. The construction also contravened the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001. He argued that since a memorial for MGR was already there on the Marina beach, there was no public interest in constructing the new arch.