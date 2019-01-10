Rs 1,000 gift is policy decision of Tamil Nadu government: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Declining to criticise the Madras High Court for issuing restrictions on the distribution of Rs 1,000 as part of Pongal gift hampers to family card holders, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday said, “It is a policy decision of the government with a view to enabling all to celebrate Pongal. It is obvious that the people have overwhelmingly welcomed this gift hamper scheme.”

When a scribe pointed out that the court did not question the distribution of money when the government gave Rs 100 in the past, but raised a question only when a high sum of Rs 1,000 was given, the minister said, “Please compare the rise in prices of commodities then and now. The salaries of people have gone up. In tune with the changes, Rs 1,000 was fixed as Pongal gift to family card holders.”