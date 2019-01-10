Rs 10 lakh solatium to forest watcher’s family

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a forest watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant last week.

In a release on Wednesday, he noted with sadness that Marappan was trampled to death when he was chasing it near Kandakanapalli in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district on January 6. The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to Marappan’s family members.