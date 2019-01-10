Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 10 lakh solatium to forest watcher’s family

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a forest watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant last week.

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Wednesday a solatium of Rs 10 lakh for the family of a forest watcher, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant last week.

In a release on Wednesday, he noted with sadness that Marappan was trampled to death when he was chasing it near Kandakanapalli in Denkanikottai in Krishnagiri district on January 6. The Chief Minister also expressed condolences to Marappan’s family members.

Palaniswami

