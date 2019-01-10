Tamil Nadu continues to attract tourists, says CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the 45th Tourist and Industrial Trade fair at Island Grounds here on Wednesday. It is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department.

This year 28 State departments, 16 public sector undertakings, two Central government organisations, Red Cross Society, Tamil Nadu State Legal Services and 60 private sector organisations are participating in the fair.

The Chief Minister said, “Tamil Nadu continues to attract domestic and foreign tourists. In 2017, 34.50 crore domestic tourists and 48.60 lakh foreign tourists visited Tamil Nadu. From 2014 to 2017, Tamil Nadu topped the list of tourist arrivals,” he said.

He said tourists visit the State for health, education and spiritual reasons. He also recalled Chennai being included in UNESCO Creative Network for its rich musical tradition. “Also five UNESCO sites are in Tamil Nadu. Other than these, there are hill stations such as Kodaikanal and Yercaud. Also, Kanniyakumari and Mahabalipuram attract a majority of tourists,” he said. He further added that the government had allocated Rs 46.58 crore for developmental works and Rs 99.91 crore for development of coastal tourist destinations.

‘Prasadams’ brought from important temples will also be offered at the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments departments stall. Visitors also can get birth certificate at Chennai Corporation stall and also get basic health check up done at the State Health and Family Welfare Department stall, officials said.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam also spoke. Tourism minister Vellamandi N Natarajan and Fisheries minister D Jayakumar, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and various departmental secretaries participated.