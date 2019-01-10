Suriyur jallikattu to be held on January 16 at larger venue

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Suriyur, popular of its jallikattu, is all set to conduct the event on January 16. This year, the venue has been shifted to Sangilikarupparkoil Thidal, a bigger ground, as 500 bulls are expected to participate.

“From time immemorial, our village has been holding Jallikattu offering honor to Karuppannasamy, the village deity. The usual ground became inadequate to accommodate more people as our village’s event is getting popular. Hence, we decided to shift it to a spacious ground,” said R Periyasamy, one of the organizers.

Building galleries to accommodate 4000 people is going on at the new ground. Work is also underway to provide water facility for bulls, barricades for medical examination, and sheds for the participants to take rest.

“We have given tokens to 500 bulls including 70 bulls of our village. The bull owners from 10 districts are bringing their bulls here. Similarly, 600 bull tamers will also be taking part,” said P Balasubramaniyan. In a day or two, officials would inspect the arrangements.